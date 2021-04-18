GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

