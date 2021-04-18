Gravity (GZRO) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Gravity has a market cap of $788,683.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

