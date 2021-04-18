GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $66,414.57

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $66,414.57 and $10.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,546,229 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

