GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 36.2% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,447.95 and $24.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00711180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,367.25 or 1.00250275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.00839457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,543,142 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

