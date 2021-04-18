Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ GRAY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
