Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.