Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $61.56 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Grin has a market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.42 or 0.03855707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.67 or 0.00473134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.42 or 0.01628082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.70 or 0.00554559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00573309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00417392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,856,640 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.