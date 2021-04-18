G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

