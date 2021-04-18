G&S Capital LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

