Guardian Investment Management Sells 13,347 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $$56.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 542,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

