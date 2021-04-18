Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.43. 5,680,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

