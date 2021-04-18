Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

