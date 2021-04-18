Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $307.60 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $22.08 or 0.00039159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,392.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.02 or 0.03945626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00481347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $939.55 or 0.01666111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00588649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.07 or 0.00579995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00457978 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,929,743 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

