Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 7.1% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $466.27 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00333758 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035726 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009174 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,182,314 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

