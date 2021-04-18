Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $41.74 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $13.89 or 0.00024928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00336820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,153,817 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

