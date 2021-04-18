HelloGold Price Hits $0.0017 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $458,416.53 and $95.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

