Helmet.insure (HELMET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.86 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004441 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $70.77 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00278629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.80 or 0.00715785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.30 or 0.99361825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.00838905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,461,557 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

