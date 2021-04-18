HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. 24,603,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.