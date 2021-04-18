Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $139.84 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 413,423,294,254 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

