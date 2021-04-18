Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $34,380.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00280848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00727827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.88 or 0.99750253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00830310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.