Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 38,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $257,289.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,053.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

