Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.