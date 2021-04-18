HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.55 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $41,601.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

