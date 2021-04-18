Huobi BTC Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $55,582.41 or 1.00362978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $310.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

