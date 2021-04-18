Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 966,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,921 shares of company stock worth $809,948.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.