HyperCash (HC) One Day Volume Hits $127.76 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $100.38 million and $127.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.36 or 0.99940367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.15 or 0.00540155 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.00398400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.52 or 0.00867653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.