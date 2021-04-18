I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $44,279.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00559475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.50 or 0.03784956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,816,321 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

