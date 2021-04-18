IDEX Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. IDEX has a market cap of $76.48 million and $3.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

