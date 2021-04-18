ImageCash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, ImageCash has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $31,421.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

