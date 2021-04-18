Incent Price Hits $0.0835 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $397,971.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

