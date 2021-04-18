Indexed Finance Trading Up 80.1% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00017722 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00709912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.66 or 0.99645682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00846455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

