Insight Protocol (INX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $952,587.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $818,178.16 and approximately $952,587.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.