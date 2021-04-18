Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47,632 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

