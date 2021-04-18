Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

