Insured Finance Trading Down 17.8% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $609,298.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00721970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.99 or 1.00019441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.00840166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

