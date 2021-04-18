Insureum Trading Down 59% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 59% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $611,132.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

