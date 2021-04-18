Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

