Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $64.75. 24,603,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

