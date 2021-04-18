Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 575,282 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

