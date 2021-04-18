International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 265,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,737. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

