Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5,950.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,935 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.