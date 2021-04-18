Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.56% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,394,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

