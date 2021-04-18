Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up 4.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,431,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,759,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000.

QQQJ opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

