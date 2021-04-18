Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.