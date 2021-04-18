Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

