Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

