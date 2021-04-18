IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $418.69 million and $70.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00057272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00679217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

