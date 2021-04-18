Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. 3,132,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.