Iowa State Bank Buys 14,215 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

