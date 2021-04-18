Iowa State Bank Buys 18,970 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 2.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank owned 0.57% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 150,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,404. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

