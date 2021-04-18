Iowa State Bank Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,405. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

